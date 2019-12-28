Video showing MP cops beating boy goes viral, Kamal Nath orders probe

In the video, a man in plainclothes was seen beating up a half-naked boy along with other uniformed personnel.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has ordered an inquiry after a video showing policemen beating up a boy in Damoh went viral on social media, officials said on Friday.

Two constables have been placed under suspension in this connection, an official said. In the video, a man in plainclothes was seen beating up a half-naked boy along with other uniformed personnel.

Sources said the video was shot on December 9 in Damoh's Kotwali police station.

In another tweet, the CM said, "Instructions have also been issued to take strict action against the culprits found after the investigation. Such cruel incidents cannot be tolerated nor can culprits involved in them be spared."

Damoh SP Vivek Singh said constables Sanjay Pathak and Mahesh Yadav of Kotwali police station have been suspended, and a probe is underway into the video.