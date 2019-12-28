No plan to set up detention centres to house illegal immigrants in Kerala: CMO

No such decision has been taken, a statement from CMO said adding false propaganda was being carried out in a section of media.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday said it was not planning to set up detention centres in the state to house illegal immigrants. No such decision has been taken, a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said adding false propaganda was being carried out in a section of the media with regard to the detention centres.

"The present government has also instructed the authorities concerned to stop all works started by the previous government since 2012 in connection with the detention centres, in view of the present situation," the statement said.

In a detailed statement, the CMO stated that seven years ago in August 2012, the Union government had written to home secretaries of all states asking them to ensure setting up of detention centres to house those continuing to stay in the country despite the expiry of their visa and passports and the foreigners awaiting their deportation after undergoing punishment.

The letter had also wanted proposals to be submitted. On the basis of this letter, on November 4, 2015, the home ministry had called a meeting in which the then DGP, ADGP Intelligence and IGP (Jail) participated, the statement said.

As part of the decision taken at the meeting, it was decided to start such centres in the state under the social justice department and the staff to man such centres would be decided by the police department.

It was also decided that such centres would be different from the police-jail departments. On February 29, 2016, the social justice department director was asked to submit the proposal for the centres and submit necessary recommendations. State crime records bureau was also asked to submit details.

However, no information has been provided so far, the statement said. The CMO statement said frequent reminders, sent by the Central government, have been received by the departments concerned.

However, during the tenure of the LDF government, no minister has seen any files regarding the detention centres, the statement said.

Hitting out at the government, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Chief Minister should clarify if the Union government had given instructions to open detention centres in the state to house illegal immigrants in the backdrop of the amended Citizenship Act.