Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

India, All India

No plan to set up detention centres to house illegal immigrants in Kerala: CMO

PTI
Published : Dec 28, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2019, 8:52 am IST

No such decision has been taken, a statement from CMO said adding false propaganda was being carried out in a section of media.

"The present government has also instructed the authorities concerned to stop all works started by the previous government since 2012 in connection with the detention centres, in view of the present situation," the statement said. (Photo: File)
 "The present government has also instructed the authorities concerned to stop all works started by the previous government since 2012 in connection with the detention centres, in view of the present situation," the statement said. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday said it was not planning to set up detention centres in the state to house illegal immigrants. No such decision has been taken, a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said adding false propaganda was being carried out in a section of the media with regard to the detention centres.

"The present government has also instructed the authorities concerned to stop all works started by the previous government since 2012 in connection with the detention centres, in view of the present situation," the statement said.

In a detailed statement, the CMO stated that seven years ago in August 2012, the Union government had written to home secretaries of all states asking them to ensure setting up of detention centres to house those continuing to stay in the country despite the expiry of their visa and passports and the foreigners awaiting their deportation after undergoing punishment.

The letter had also wanted proposals to be submitted. On the basis of this letter, on November 4, 2015, the home ministry had called a meeting in which the then DGP, ADGP Intelligence and IGP (Jail) participated, the statement said.

As part of the decision taken at the meeting, it was decided to start such centres in the state under the social justice department and the staff to man such centres would be decided by the police department.

It was also decided that such centres would be different from the police-jail departments. On February 29, 2016, the social justice department director was asked to submit the proposal for the centres and submit necessary recommendations. State crime records bureau was also asked to submit details.

However, no information has been provided so far, the statement said. The CMO statement said frequent reminders, sent by the Central government, have been received by the departments concerned.

However, during the tenure of the LDF government, no minister has seen any files regarding the detention centres, the statement said.

Hitting out at the government, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Chief Minister should clarify if the Union government had given instructions to open detention centres in the state to house illegal immigrants in the backdrop of the amended Citizenship Act.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, detention centre, immigration
Location: India, Kerala

Latest From India

(Photo: File)

Will be more disastrous than demonetisation: Rahul slams Govt over NPR, NRC

(Photo: ANI)

Section 144 extended for security in Ayodhya till February 25

(Photo: ANI)

BJP jealous of us as they are out of power, says Aaditya Thackeray

(Photo: ANI)

'Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal': BJP's slogan for Delhi polls

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham