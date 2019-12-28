Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 | Last Update : 09:57 PM IST

Delhi: BJP releases chargesheet on AAP govt, accuses party of 'fanning fire'

The health minister alleged that the (AAP) 'misguided and befooled' people in the last five years.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders accused AAP of "fanning the fire" during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Saturday released a 'chargesheet' against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "misguided and befooled" people in the last five years and 'failed' to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 assembly election.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders accused AAP of "fanning the fire" during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law.

