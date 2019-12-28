Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 | Last Update : 09:57 PM IST

'Country recognises your cowardice,' Priyanka slams Modi on NRC

ANI
Published : Dec 28, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2019, 6:58 pm IST

Priyanka's comments came days after PM Modi, in a public rally, said that there has been no discussion nationwide NRC.

'After talking about NRC, you said that it was never discussed. The country is now able to recognize your cowardice. It wants the truth,' Priyanka said.
 'After talking about NRC, you said that it was never discussed. The country is now able to recognize your cowardice. It wants the truth,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that his government never discussed a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the country is now able to recognise his 'cowardice'.

"After talking about NRC, you said that it was never discussed. The country is now able to recognize your cowardice. It wants the truth," Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

The Congress leader's comments came days after PM Modi, in a public rally, said that there has been no discussion on implementing nationwide NRC.

"I want to tell the 130 crore people of India that ever since my government came to power in 2014... from then until now... there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere..." PM Modi had declared at his Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday.

Priyanka contended that the other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are not speaking up against the incumbent state government.

"But as I said, we are not going to be afraid and keep raising voices even if we have to walk alone. We have to be prepared to go into next Assembly elections alone," she said with conviction.

