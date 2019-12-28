Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 | Last Update : 03:38 AM IST

Congress leader booked for inciting workers

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Dec 28, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2019, 1:48 am IST

Majhi was on Thursday caught on camera directing his party workers over the phone to set ablaze everything after getting orders.

Bhubaneswar: Trouble seems to be mounting for Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee working president and former Lok Sabha member Pradeep Majhi with Nabarangpur police on Friday registering a suo-motu case against him for purportedly provoking supporters to carry out arson attack while staging protest against alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda area on December 14.

Mr Majhi was on Thursday caught on camera directing his party workers over the phone to set ablaze everything after getting orders. The matter came to fore after a video of the entire incident which took place during bandh call by the party in Nabaranpur was televised a section of local media here.

“Keep petrol and diesel ready. The moment you get an order set everything on fire. We’ll see what happens next,” the ex-lawmaker was caught on camera, while talking over the phone.

Taking note of the incident, Nabarangpur police has registered a case against Mr Majhi under Sections 147, 341, 353, 283, 506, 435, 120 (B) of the IPC and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984

