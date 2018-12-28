The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

India, All India

Dual-use CPEC projects to be a challenge to India: Sources

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 28, 2018, 6:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2018, 6:09 am IST

The CPEC incidentally gives China access to the Indian Ocean through the shortest-possible land route available to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) — is a “direct  challenge” to Indian sovereignty, with much of the infrastructure such as fibre-optics and roads being of dual use (both civilian and military), top sources have said.

The CPEC incidentally is a flagship project of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which India has refused to join. But sources also said New Delhi was concerned about the manner in which contracts are awarded in the BRI projects in various countries since it feels it is not in accordance with international rules. Indian concerns regarding the CPEC have been conveyed to China, sources said.

New Delhi is understood to have been conveying to Beijing that connectivity projects should only be carried out after consultations with all countries in the region failing which such projects become a “destabilising” factor instead of stabilising the region. It is a well-known fact that Beijing has so far ignored New Delhi’s concerns on the CPEC.

However, looking at the larger picture, sources said ties with China are now on a “normal track” following the informal summit in the central Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this year between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ties between the two Asian giants had nose-dived last year following the face-off between their two armies then at Doklam in Bhutanese territory which China claims as its own. But sources said Sino-Indian ties had now been “restored” and had in fact been “heightened” much to the satisfaction of both nations.   

The CPEC incidentally gives China access to the Indian Ocean through the shortest-possible land route available to it. The CPEC — seen as a Sino-Pakistani strategic project — culminates at the Baloch port of Gwadar and has seen massive Chinese economic investment which is why it is actively backed by the Pakistani Government and military. India opposes the CPEC since New Delhi has always viewed PoK as Indian territory under the illegal occupation of Pakistan since 1947-48.

On other projects in the BRI carried out in other countries with Chinese assistance, sources said New Delhi was concerned about attempts made to change rules particularly in those countries in India’s neighbourhood with “weak Governments or weak institutions”. New Delhi is particularly concerned since such changes in rules mean that even private Indian companies cannot bid for projects in such countries.

New Delhi is likely to wait and watch whether Beijing heeds these concerns. But sources said there was no move on any India’s part to consider joining the BRI.

India is heaving a sigh of relief particularly with the turn of developments in tiny maritime neighbour Maldives where a new Government friendly to India has assumed office.

Sources said India had not requested for any military facility in the Maldives amid suspicions in some quarters that loyalists of former Maldivian president Abdulla Yameen may be trying to spread such misinformation against India.

Sources also said China has some “doubts” about the “concept” of the Indo-Pacific amid “quadrilateral” consultations between India, the US, Japan and Australia in the region. Sources made it clear that the “Quadrilateral” was “not an alliance” but rather a “consultation mechanism” between the four countries. 

Tags: cpec, xi jinping, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

2

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

3

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

4

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

5

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham