The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

India, All India

Don’t want preview, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' BJP’s propoganda: Cong

PTI
Published : Dec 28, 2018, 6:42 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2018, 6:42 pm IST

'As BJP tweeted trailer from their official Twitter... it evident it's BJP's propaganda/campaign movie,' Cong said.

The trailer of the movie, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' shows former prime minister Manmohan Singh as a victim of the Congress' internal politics ahead of the 2014 general elections. (Photo: Twitter | @TAPMofficial)
 The trailer of the movie, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' shows former prime minister Manmohan Singh as a victim of the Congress' internal politics ahead of the 2014 general elections. (Photo: Twitter | @TAPMofficial)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Youth Congress on Friday withdrew its demand for a special screening of the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, claiming that it did not wish to see the "campaign movie of the BJP".

The trailer of the film was released in Mumbai on Thursday. It shows former prime minister Manmohan Singh as a victim of the Congress' internal politics ahead of the 2014 general elections.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajeet Tambe had written to the film's producer, Bloom Art PTE's Sunil Arora, demanding a special screening before the movie hit the screens as well as "course correction" in case there was any distortion in the way events of the time were depicted in the film.

Also Read: Ex-PM's biopic 'riveting': BJP; Cong wants screening before release

Withdrawing the demand, Tambe tweeted on Friday, "As BJP has tweeted trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister movie from their official Twitter handle... it is now evident that it is BJP's propaganda/campaign movie ... hence we don't even want to see this campaign movie of BJP and we withdraw our demand of special screening (sic)."

The film is based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru who served as Singh's media adviser from 2004 to 2008.

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh and Akshaye Khanna as Baru and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 11.

Tags: the accidental prime minister, manmohan singh, maharashtra youth congress, anupam kher
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

2

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

3

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

4

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

5

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham