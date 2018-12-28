The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

India, All India

Can't we extend wishes: Rajyavardhan Rathore on 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

PTI
Published : Dec 28, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2018, 5:59 pm IST

The trailer shows Manmohan Singh as a victim of the Congress's internal politics ahead of the 2014 general elections.

'Can't we extend our wishes for a film? Congress has been all for freedom, why is it questioning that freedom now?,' Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Can't we extend our wishes for a film? Congress has been all for freedom, why is it questioning that freedom now?,' Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: With the Congress attacking the BJP after it lauded the trailer of "The Accidental Prime Minister", starring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Friday asked whether his party doesn't even have the freedom to extend wishes to a film.

The trailer of the film, based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru who served as Manmohan Singh's media advisor from 2004 to 2008, was released in Mumbai on Thursday.

The trailer shows Manmohan Singh as a victim of the Congress's internal politics ahead of the 2014 general elections.

"Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM's chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister', based on an insider's account, releasing on 11 January," the BJP said on Thursday night.

Congress leaders have slammed the "The Accidental Prime Minister", saying it is BJP's propaganda against their party.

Asked for his comments on the controversy outside Parliament, Rathore told reporters: "Can't we extend our wishes for a film? Congress has been all for freedom, why is it questioning that freedom now?"

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh and Akshaye Khanna as Baru.

Tags: the accidental prime minister, rajyavardhan rathore, anupam kher, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

2

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

3

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

4

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

5

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham