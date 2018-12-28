The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

India, All India

Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering arrives for 3-day visit

PTI
Published : Dec 28, 2018, 5:37 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2018, 5:37 am IST

Sources said a host of issues, including Bhutan’s five-year development plan, is likely to be discussed during the visit.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering (File)
 Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering (File)

New Delhi: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering arrived here Thursday on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with his counterpart Narendra Modi on a host of issues, including the Himalayan nation’s five-year development plan.

On his first visit to the country since taking cha-rge last month, Mr Tshering was received by minister of state for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla. He will be given a ceremonial reception on Friday and will hold  talks with Prime Minister Modi the same day.

Sources said a host of issues, including Bhutan’s five-year development plan, is likely to be discussed during the visit.

The ministry of external affairs had earlier said the two sides are likely to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, including high-level exchanges, people-to-people ties, and economic, development and hydropower cooperation.

The visit will provide an opportunity to both sides to review the progress in the multi-faceted partnership, and discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation, the MEA had said.

“Time-tested relationship. Dr Lotay Tshering @PMBhutan  received warmly by MoS Finance @BJPShivPShukla on arrival in Delhi for a 3-day State Visit at the invitation of PM @narendramodi. #IndiaBhutan celebrate 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Tags: lotay tshering, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

2

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

3

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

4

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

5

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham