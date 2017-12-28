The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

India, All India

32 cataract surgeries in torchlight: NHRC sends notice to UP govt

PTI
Published : Dec 28, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2017, 4:38 pm IST

The Commission has issued a notice to UP chief secretary, asking him to furnish information about the incident, within two weeks.

An official statement released by the rights body said the contents of the media reports reveal negligence on part of doctors and non-availability of backup power supply in operation theatres. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 An official statement released by the rights body said the contents of the media reports reveal negligence on part of doctors and non-availability of backup power supply in operation theatres. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: The National Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of 32 cataract patients allegedly operated upon under torchlight at a primary health centre in Unnao, even as the opposition ridiculed the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure to provide electricity to a state-run hospital.

An official statement released by the rights body said the contents of the media reports reveal negligence on part of doctors and are a sad commentary on the status of infrastructure facilities available in the hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, particularly non-availability of backup power supply in operation theatres.

The Commission has issued a notice to UP chief secretary, asking him to furnish information about the incident, within two weeks.

Latching on to the incident, Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said it was ridiculous that the state government was signing "power for all" agreement, but the fact remains that even government hospitals are functioning without electricity.

Read: UP: 32 patients undergo eye surgery in torchlight for lack of power

Echoing similar concerns, senior Congress spokesman DP Singh said, "The government has failed in keeping its promise to provide electricity to villages and cannot even ensure power supply to a community health centre, where the poor go for treatment".

Meanwhile, the NHRC has asked the state government to furnish details of 32 persons (or the exact number) like the names, addresses and phone numbers of those operated on December 25 at primary health centre, Nawabganj in Unnao.

The NHRC also wanted to know whether the operated persons were able to see clearly after the procedure; why there was no backup power supply in the hospital, especially in the operation theatre; what action was taken against the doctors and hospital management for performing cataract operations in torchlight; have the doctors been performing operations in such a manner earlier; and finally, in case of power break down in the hospital, what alternative source of light is used by the facility.

The Unnao district administration had on Wednesday suspended the chief medical officer after reports surfaced that 32 cataract patients were operated upon in torchlight for want of steady electricity supply at the state-run facility.

According to the media reports, some relatives of the patients also complained that they were not provided with any beds after the procedure, and that they were made to lie down on floors despite extreme cold weather conditions.

Tags: surgery in torchlight, up health ministry, health infrastructure failure, chief medical officer suspended
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Brisbane International but says yes to Australian Open

2

Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-meter tower

3

The Greatest Showman movie review: It's a show well done

4

Sea of plastic: Bali announces ‘garbage emergency’

5

Freedom through billboards: #FreeBalochistan reaches NYC Times Square

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham