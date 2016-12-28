Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 02:07 AM IST

India, All India

Sheila takes U-turn, uses Sahara list to slam PM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 28, 2016, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2016, 1:49 am IST

Mr Rahul had accused the PM of taking bribe from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Gujarat’s chief minister.

New Delhi: Congress party’s CM face in Uttar Pradesh, Sheila Dikshit, questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “shying away” from a through probe after his name “figured” in Birla-Sahara payoff papers. On Monday, she had junked the papers in which her name had also allegedly figured, embarrassing the Congress especially after party vice-president Rahul Gandhi had used the documents to mount an attack on the PM.

Sheila Dikshit tweeted “Why is @PMOIndia shying from an independent and a thorough probe into the #BirlaSaharaPapers?” Her name had also figured in the Sahara diaries with several other politicians cutting across party lines.

She also added “I have said what I had to. The ball is in the court of the @PMOIndia and others now. Will he respond and come out clean?”.

Echoing her stand in a press conference of Opposition parties, the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said, “ Sheila ji herself has said that a probe should be immediately ordered so why is the government and the PM not doing so?”

Tags: sheila dikshit, pm modi, sahara diaries, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

