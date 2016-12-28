Sheila takes U-turn, uses Sahara list to slam PM

Mr Rahul had accused the PM of taking bribe from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Gujarat’s chief minister.

New Delhi: Congress party’s CM face in Uttar Pradesh, Sheila Dikshit, questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “shying away” from a through probe after his name “figured” in Birla-Sahara payoff papers. On Monday, she had junked the papers in which her name had also allegedly figured, embarrassing the Congress especially after party vice-president Rahul Gandhi had used the documents to mount an attack on the PM.

Mr Rahul had accused the PM of taking bribe from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Gujarat’s chief minister.

Sheila Dikshit tweeted “Why is @PMOIndia shying from an independent and a thorough probe into the #BirlaSaharaPapers?” Her name had also figured in the Sahara diaries with several other politicians cutting across party lines.

She also added “I have said what I had to. The ball is in the court of the @PMOIndia and others now. Will he respond and come out clean?”.

Echoing her stand in a press conference of Opposition parties, the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said, “ Sheila ji herself has said that a probe should be immediately ordered so why is the government and the PM not doing so?”