Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 03:43 AM IST

India, All India

Near-miss in Delhi as 2 flights avert taxiway collision

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 28, 2016, 12:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2016, 2:15 am IST

The two aircraft reportedly came face-to-face barely 40 metres away on airport taxiway but pilots of both planes alerted ATC.

(Photo: ANI Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: A disaster was averted at the New Delhi IGI airport on Tuesday when two aircraft — one of IndiGo and the other of SpiceJet — came face to face on the same taxiway due to an error of an air traffic controller (ATC) who has now been derostered, sources confirmed. The two aircraft reportedly came face-to-face barely 40 metres away on the airport taxiway but the pilots of both the planes alerted the air traffic control and switched off their engines. However, top government sources said there was no threat of collision since the two aircraft were moving at very slow speed in the taxiway and also because the pilots of the two aircraft had spotted the other aircraft visually and had stopped immediately. Aviation regulator DGCA has ordered a probe.

The SpiceJet aircraft was scheduled to take-off for Hyderabad but sought to return to the parking bay from the taxiway to refuel, with sources saying this was because ATC clearance for takeoff was awaited for about 90 minutes. But ATC sources said that the SpiceJet aircraft did not take off on time due to the low visibility conditions since the runway visual range had dropped to “below minima”. At the same time, the IndiGo flight with 176 passengers on board landed at Delhi from Lucknow. According to sources, the ATC initially asked the IndiGo pilot to “hold on” and not enter the taxiway but later the Air Traffic Controller granted permission for the IndiGo aircraft to enter the same taxiway on which the SpiceJet aircraft was already stationed. Government sources ruled out any pilot error.

In a statement, SpiceJet said, “SpiceJet flight SG 123 operating Delhi-Hyderabad was following ATC instructions at all times at the Delhi airport. While taxiing, the SpiceJet crew observed another aircraft on the same taxiway in the opposite direction. Acting promptly, the SpiceJet crew immediately stopped the aircraft and intimated the ATC. Safety is of utmost and primary concern at SpiceJet. At no stage the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft was compromised. All concerned authorities were immediately informed.” The Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet aircraft was reportedly carrying 187 passengers when the incident took place.

In a statement, IndiGo said, “The IndiGo flight 6E-769 (Lucknow–Delhi) while taxing in at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning, observed another aircraft in front of it. Following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the caption-in-command took the decision of switching off the engine and reported the incident to ATC. ... All 176 passengers and crew are safe. IndiGo flight was observing ATC instructions all the time at Delhi airport. IndiGo has voluntarily informed the DGCA. This matter is being investigated by the IndiGo safety department and the regulator. As an airline we rely upon the ATC’s traffic advisory and ensure to comply with their instructions.”

Tags: igi airport, indigo, spicejet, air traffic control
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hyderabad kid's FIR against grandmother over playtime

2

Porn-stars recommend best sex positions for orgasms

3

Here are conversations that can boost your sex life

4

Irish dognappers threaten to hang dog if owner fails to pay £13000 ransom

5

New US subway station has a rare mural: gay couple holding hands

more

Editors' Picks

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate explosive

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham