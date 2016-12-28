Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 03:43 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

ED searches Lodha’s Kolkata home & office, seizes papers

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 28, 2016, 2:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2016, 3:40 am IST

A list of such merchants who had approached Lodha to convert their old notes has also been prepared, sources revealed.

Parasmal Lodha
 Parasmal Lodha

Kolkata: A special Enforcement Directorate (ED) team from New Delhi raided and searched arrested businessman Parasmal Lodha’s residence and firm in south Kolkata on Tuesday. The team led by an assistant director level officer arrived in Kolkata on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, 15 ED officers, divided in two teams, launched the raid at Mr Lodha’s residence in Queens Park in Ballygunge and his firm, The Peerless Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, on S.N. Roy Road in Behala.

During the raid, they questioned the security guards and caretaker at the residence of the suspect and employees at his firm. Some financial documents were also seized from the firm.

The raid came after the ED found out that Mr Lodha used to charge a hefty commission of 15 to 20 per cent from merchants and traders to convert their demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, according to sources adding that the conversion of old currency notes took place at his firm.

A list of such merchants who had approached Mr Lodha to convert their old notes has also been prepared, sources revealed.

The ED had on December 22 arrested Lodha, 62, after the recovery of a large amount of cash in new currency notes from a company that belonged to a Delhi-based advocate, Rohit Tandon, of T&T law firm, and J. Shekhar Reddy of Chennai. Delhi police officials seized Rs 14 crore, of which over Rs 2.2 crore was in new Rs 2,000 notes, from the law firm owned by Tandon.

Tags: enforcement directorate (ed), delhi police, parasmal lodha

MOST POPULAR

1

Hyderabad kid's FIR against grandmother over playtime

2

Porn-stars recommend best sex positions for orgasms

3

Here are conversations that can boost your sex life

4

Irish dognappers threaten to hang dog if owner fails to pay £13000 ransom

5

New US subway station has a rare mural: gay couple holding hands

more

Editors' Picks

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate explosive

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham