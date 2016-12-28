Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 02:07 AM IST

India, All India

BJP IT man denies ‘troll army’ charges

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published : Dec 28, 2016, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2016, 2:01 am IST

The book alleges that the “flood of bile Khosla was expected to promote slowly started getting to her”.

Sadhvi Khosla claims that “the goal was to attack and expose Gandhi family... troll them and mock them.”
 Sadhvi Khosla claims that “the goal was to attack and expose Gandhi family... troll them and mock them.”

New Delhi: Is the Bharatiya Janata Party maintaining an army of trolls to viciously target rival politicians, the Gandhis, journalists and even filmsstars, including the Khans? A former volunteer of  the BJP’s IT cell, Sadhavi Khosla, has been quoted in a book — I Am A Troll, written by Swati Chaturvedi — as saying that volunteers and employees working in the BJP’s IT cell were given a “hit list of mainstream journalists, who needed to be constantly attacked.” She has claimed that “the goal was to attack and expose Gandhi family... troll them and mock them.”  

In the book Ms Khosla claims that “if there was even an unfavourable mention of Modiji anywhere, BJP’s digital tracking tools would pick it up and the pack of hyena-like trolls would descend.”  

When contacted, Arvind Gupta, who was heading the BJP’s National Digital Operations Centre (NDOC) during the 2014 general elections and has been the main target of attack by Ms Khsola in the book, rubbished the allegations. He claimed that Ms Khosla “never worked for us,” but added that he had once “run into Khosla at a wedding” and that she had “pitched for a project, which she never got.”

While the book has published a photograph of Ms Khosla with the BJP’s candidate from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, “at her home in a chai pe charcha” during the 2014 elections, another “latest” photograph of Ms Khosla was promptly sent by the BJP to this correspondent, showing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi flanked by three people, including Ms Khosla. Mr Gupta pointed out that “Khosla works for the Congress in Punjab.”

In the chapter titled “The BJP connection”, the author quotes Ms Khosla extensively, who claims that after the victory in general elections, the BJP IT cell “got bigger and new enemies are found everyday to attack and target.” Ms Khosla further says that “with UP elections coming up, the BJP’s social media cell is expanding.”

The book alleges that the “flood of bile Khosla was expected to promote slowly started getting to her”. “It was a never-ending drip feed of hate and bigotry against minorities, Gandhi family, the journalists on hit list, liberals... anyone perceived as anti-Modi,” Ms Khosla is quotes as saying.

The book claims that Ms Khosla “had even raised her concerns with the pioneer of social media in the RSS and the BJP, Ram Madhav.”  After a patient hearing, Mr Madhav allegedly told her, “You have a very apt name for our party, Sadhavi. It goes very well with the BJP. Focus on the positives. These things should be ignored.”

With regard to Aamir Khan’s remark last year, about his wife’s “sense of insecurity” over the “rising intolerance”, the book alleges that the BJP’s IT cell insrtructed “all the party’s social media volunteers to endorse a petition addressed to Snapdeal asking for Aamir Khan to be dropped from their advertisements.”

The book also claims that some agencies were “being paid to tweet and trend hashtags that attack anti-BJP parties.” One such agency was allegedly paid to tweet against Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal “at the rate of Rs 40 for seven tweets.”

The BJP’s 2014 elections campaign was mainly driven by the social media. The famous “chai pe charcha” was conducted digitally through live interactions, to augment the voterbase, and the websites India272.com, namonumber.com were launched. Reports claim that the Facebook page “I support Narendra Modi” has got about eight million likes, and the slogan “Har har Modi, ghar ghar Modi” went viral across social media platforms.

It was the BJP and the RSS which realised the power of social media much before the Congress. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi became active on social media in 2009, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi reportedly opened a Twitter account only before the 2014 elections. It was through the social media that BJP geeks virtually demolished the Congress and the rest of the Opposition.

Now with Uttar Pradesh elections approaching, the BJP has reportedly set up an army of over 8,000 social media volunteers in the state. The party has already launched mobile apps through which the speeches of the Prime Minister, positive impact of the demonetisation drive, among other things, are being publicised.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sadhavi khosla, i am a troll
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hyderabad kid's FIR against grandmother over playtime

2

Porn-stars recommend best sex positions for orgasms

3

Here are conversations that can boost your sex life

4

Irish dognappers threaten to hang dog if owner fails to pay £13000 ransom

5

New US subway station has a rare mural: gay couple holding hands

more

Editors' Picks

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate explosive

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham