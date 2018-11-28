The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

India, All India

'Weather isn't climate': Assam girl takes on Trump's global warming tweet

PTI
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 9:10 am IST

Astha Sarmah, a 18-year-old girl from Jorhat, Assam, took on US President Donald Trump for his tweet on global warming.

Astha Sarmah's tweet was retweeted 5.1 k times with many praising Astha as 'hope of the future'. (Photo: Twitter)
 Astha Sarmah's tweet was retweeted 5.1 k times with many praising Astha as 'hope of the future'. (Photo: Twitter)

Guwahati: A teenage girl from Assam has taken on US President Donald Trump for his tweet mocking the phenomenon of global warming.

On the mercury dropping to -2 degree Celsius on November 21 in Washington, Donald Trump had tweeted "Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS Whatever happened to Global Warming?"

In her response to the tweet, 18-year old girl, identified as Astha Sarmah from Jorhat in Assam commented "I am 54 years younger than you. I just finished high school with average marks. But even I can tell you that WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE. If you want help understanding that, I can lend you my encyclopedia from when I was in 2nd grade. It has pictures and everything."

The comment received over 22,000 'likes' from across the world and twitter users from the USA appreciating the teenager for her reply to the US President.

The tweet was also retweeted 5.1 k times with many praising Astha as "hope of the future".

Some people even offered her an internship to study the effects of climate change on the Arabian Sea.

Tags: donald trump, global warming, climate change
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

2

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

3

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

4

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

5

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham