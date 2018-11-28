The Asian Age | News



'May bring private bill for Ram temple construction', says Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari said he will 'strongly advocate' a law for constructing a Ram temple at Ayodhya within the Lok Sabha and the party.

A delegation of the VHP met North-East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP chief Tiwari at his residence and presented him a memorandum on the Ram Temple. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he would bring a private member Bill in the Lok Sabha for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya if need arose.

During a meeting with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders, Tiwari said he will "strongly advocate" a law for constructing a Ram temple at Ayodhya within the Lok Sabha and the party.

A delegation of the VHP met North-East Delhi MP and Delhi BJP chief Tiwari at his residence and presented him a memorandum on the Ram Temple.

"If need arose, I will also be at the forefront to bring a private member Bill in the Parliament," Tiwari told PTI.

The VHP, which is spearheading a movement for a law to pave way for construction of a Ram temple, will meet Parliamentarians across the country to seek their support.

The outfit has announced that it would hold gatherings in every Lok Sabha constituency till December 6 to garner support for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Starting from this month, from today itself, VHP will conduct 547 sabhas (gatherings) in all Lok Sabha constituencies and meet respective MPs, and order them to support the law for Ram temple as asked by people," Kumar had said in a rally in Nagpur last Sunday.

