↑ Grab this Headline Animator

In photos: DeepVeer dazzle in ivory and gold ensemble for Mumbai reception

THE ASIAN AGE. | UMANG SHARMA
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 9:36 pm IST
The couple had earlier hosted a reception in Bengaluru on November 21 as well.

The newly wed will also have a wedding celebration party in Mumbai on December 1. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: Newlywed Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Mumbai reception, organised by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavani was held at Grand Hyatt.

Notably Deepika did not don a Sabyasachi creation for her Mumbai reception.

Designer duo Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla are behind her regal attire for the Mumbai reception.

“@deepikapadukone is an absolute dream in this gorgeous Ivory and Gold Chikankari ensemble,” the designers posted on Instagram, crediting the jewellery to Saboo at AJSK.

Deepika was seen wearing sindoor (vermilion), a symbol of a married woman.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ranveer Singh's attire was matching with that of Deepika Padukone.

 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

 

Deepika was seen wearing traditional red bangles at her reception.

 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

 

The newly wed will have another wedding celebration party in Mumbai on December 1.

DeepVeer tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como for over two days, November 14 and 15.

The couple got married at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films in northern Italy

There were two wedding ceremonies following Konkani and Anand Karaj traditions. The duo had shared their official pictures from the festivities on their social media after returning to India.

