The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

India, All India

Ignored by Amit Shah, RSLP chief to take call on alliance with NDA soon

ANI
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 11:12 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 11:12 am IST

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief will take the decision at a meeting of party office bearers scheduled for early December.

Kushwaha had on November 17 had asked the BJP to reach a consensus over seat-sharing agreement. (Photo: File)
 Kushwaha had on November 17 had asked the BJP to reach a consensus over seat-sharing agreement. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Minister of State Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday said that he will soon announce his future plans, whether he will remain in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or not.

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief who is awaiting a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss seat sharing for upcoming 2019 general elections, will take the decision at a meeting of party office bearers scheduled for early December.

After failing to secure a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah, Kushwaha said, "I am in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but being pushed back. This would be an insult to any party. I tried to meet Amit Shah twice but he was busy. Last option is to meet Prime Minister Modi. Let us see what transpires if I get to meet. Then my party will convene a meet on December 4 and 5 and decide what to do next," Kushwaha told ANI here.

Kushwaha had on November 17 had asked the BJP to reach a consensus over seat-sharing agreement.

The RLSP chief, while addressing a press conference after the state executive meeting of the party here, said that he would wait till November 30 for the decision on the seats. He said that his party was dissatisfied with the number of seats being offered to him by the BJP.

Tags: upendra kushwaha, seat sharing in bihar, pm modi, amit shah, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

2

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

3

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

4

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

5

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham