The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

India, All India

Differently-abled woman forced out of wheelchair at Mumbai Airport by CISF

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 2:09 pm IST

CISF said the woman staffer 'was carrying out mandatory pre-embarkation security check and she was polite too during interaction'.

Virali Modi, 27, narrated her ordeal on Twitter and said the incident happened on Monday, when she reached the airport to catch a flight to London. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @viralimodi1)
 Virali Modi, 27, narrated her ordeal on Twitter and said the incident happened on Monday, when she reached the airport to catch a flight to London. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @viralimodi1)

Mumbai: A disability rights activist has alleged that she suffered "major cramps" after she was forcefully lifted from her wheelchair by a CISF personnel at the Mumbai airport, a charge denied by the paramilitary force, saying the checks were carried out on her in accordance with the procedure.

Virali Modi, 27, narrated her ordeal on Twitter and said the incident happened on Monday, when she reached the airport to catch a flight to London.

"I'm travelling to London from Mumbai via @jetairways and I had the most horrible experience with the CISF staff. After scanning my wheelchair, this insensitive woman was forcing me to stand up, even when I told her repeatedly that I couldn't.”

 

 

“She kept forcing me to stand up and then she went on to say that she'd lift me up and get someone else to pat my backside. After many denied requests, she lifted my leg up forcefully, causing a major cramp," she wrote on her Twitter handle.

 

 

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that guards the Mumbai airport reacted on its official handle on the micro-blogging website, saying the woman staffer "was carrying out mandatory pre-embarkation security check and she was polite too during interaction".

"On seeing the lady concerned, CISF officers arrived at the spot, pacified her and explained the situation," it added.

Virali Modi, in a series of tweets, described her agony, saying, "The cramp was so painful that my leg went into a spasm which made it cramp even more. I wanted to file a complaint about the way she treated me, but her senior was nowhere in sight. Is this how the CISF are trained?"

 

 

She alleged that the CISF personnel was "incredible insensitive" and the way she was treated was "NOT how you treat a disabled passenger!"

 

 

"Every other international airport has chemical strips to check the wheelchair and shoes, a disabled passenger doesn't need to get out of her wheelchair. So why in Mumbai's International Airport?"

On its part, the CISF said the "check was carried out as per procedure and any inconvenience meted out was unintentional. Security is of prime importance, at the same time, CISF takes care of specially-abled/needy passengers in a dignified manner".

CISF officials said Virali Modi was asked to move to a nearby frisking area at the airport as her wheelchair was large and could not be scanned in the x-ray machine, but they denied any forceful or rude conduct by the security personnel who cleared the passenger to board the flight.

Virali Modi, who described herself as a disabled rights activist on Twitter, said the incident was not about a woman not understanding a woman's trouble, but about human rights.

"Forget about a woman not understanding, this is basically about human rights and disability rights. This is not how a disabled passenger should be treated. Simple," she said.

CISF officials said the personnel deployed at the airports were trained to render specialised assistance to specially-abled passengers who were either wheelchair-bound or had implants in the body.

Union minister Jayant Sinha took to Twitter and said, "Really sorry for the suffering that you went through."

Sinha, the minister of state for civil aviation, tagged #AirSewa for response. Air Sewa is a digital platform launched by the aviation ministry for improved traveller experience for passengers.

 

 

Tags: viral modi, mumbai airport, disabled passenger mumbai airport, disability rights activist, cisf
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

2

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

3

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

4

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

5

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham