The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

India, All India

Arrested Kerala activist who almost reached Sabarimala suspended by BSNL

ANI
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 9:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 9:51 am IST

On September 30, Rehana Fathima had posted a picture on Facebook, dressing up like an Ayyappa devotee with the caption 'Thathvamasi'.

Fathima, along with a woman journalist, had gone to the Sabarimala Temple in October. (Photo: ANI)
 Fathima, along with a woman journalist, had gone to the Sabarimala Temple in October. (Photo: ANI)

Pathanamthitta: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday suspended model and woman activist Rehana Fathima from the post of telecom technician after she was arrested by the Pathanamthitta Police for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people.

On September 30, Fathima had posted a picture on Facebook, dressing up like an Ayyappa devotee with the caption 'Thathvamasi'.

The Kerala police registered a case against her on October 30 after the Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi, a group that claims to fight for Sabarimala's traditions, accused her of insulting the Hindu beliefs with what they described as her "provocative" social media posts.

Fathima, along with a woman journalist, had gone to the Sabarimala Temple in October. However, she had to return halfway due to protests. Later, her house was allegedly vandalised by some unidentified men.

So far, no woman has entered the holy shrine despite Supreme Court's September 28 order that lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstruating age inside the temple.

Tags: bsnl, rehana fathima, kerala police, sc verdict on sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

2

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

3

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

4

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

5

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham