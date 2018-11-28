The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:55 AM IST

India, All India

After state polls, BJP may replace Manohar Parrikar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 6:29 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 6:29 am IST

Centre, state ministers in race for top post.

Goa chief minister Manohar Parikkar (Photo: PTI)
 Goa chief minister Manohar Parikkar (Photo: PTI)

Panaji/ New Delhi: After the ongoing Assembly polls in five states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to replace Goa chief minister Manohar Parikkar on health grounds.

The party feels that due to the chief minister’s prolonged illness, replacing Mr Parrikar was a “requirement”.

Amid speculation that the BJP-led government in the state was on the verge of a crisis, several senior leaders have reportedly embarked on pushing their case for the position. Among the political leaders vying for the post are Union minister of state for Ayush Shripad Naik, health minister Vishwajit Rane, Goa Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant and Ramkrishna Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.  

Though the BJP has maintained that Parrikar will continue at the helm the search for a suitable replacement — acceptable to all allies — has already begun.

It is learnt that the BJP wants to thwart any attempt by the Congress to dislodge its government in Goa before 2019 Lok Sabha polls as it would affect the saffron outfit’s image adversely. It is learnt that BJP Chief Amit Shah had held a one-on-one meeting with key allies and BJP aspirants in Delhi on last month. However, sources stated that a decision on change in leadership is likely to be announced only after the ongoing Assembly poll process is completed on December 11.  

Sources in the BJP stated that the need for replacement was felt as the health situation of Parrikar. The Chief Minister is battling from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and New Delhi for nearly nine months.  The health situation of Parikkar has taken a toll on governance in the state, a charge that has been levelled by the opposition Congress repeatedly. He returned from New Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14 and has reportedly restricted his official engagements ever since. The Opposition and ruling coalition allies have been demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, claiming that the administration has come to a standstill due to Mr Parrikar’s long absence.  The Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 legislators. The BJP has been leading a coalition government in the state with its 14 MLAs, three from Goa Forward Party, three from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three independent legislators.

Tags: bharatiya janata party ( bjp), manohar parrikar

MOST POPULAR

1

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

2

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

3

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

4

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

5

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham