↑ Grab this Headline Animator

UP: Father, brother, uncles rape woman for eloping with lover

Published : Nov 28, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
The woman was raped by her father, brother and two uncles, threatened by her family and confined to her home, according to police officials.

The woman was produced before a magistrate where she supported her earlier statement. (Photo: File/Representational)
Muzaffarnagar:  A woman was allegedly raped in a village in Muzaffarnagar by four members of her family, including her father and brother, for eloping with her boyfriend, police said on Tuesday.

All the accused have been arrested, a police official said.

The incident took place at Dhaneda village when the woman was allegedly raped by her family members -- father, brother and two uncles -- a few months after she eloped with her boyfriend, the police said.

According to station house officer (SHO) Kushal Pal Singh, the police on Monday registered a case against all the accused on the directive of the Allahabad High Court.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that her family members also threatened her after raping her, the police said.

They have been accused of confining her in a house, they said.

The woman had eloped with her boyfriend a few months ago, the police said.

She was produced before a magistrate who recorded her statement in which she has supported her complaint, they said.

