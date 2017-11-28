Tej Pratap threatens to ‘skin’ PM as Lalu loses Black Cats

The Z-plus cover of CRPF commandos has now been withdrawn completely for Jitan Ram Manjhi, who will now be guarded by the Bihar police.

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has withdrawn the Black Cat commandos providing security to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and downgraded his security from Z-plus to Z after a security audit by a high-level committee.

Under Z cover, Mr Yadav will have commandos from the Central Reserve Police Force guarding him instead of the elite Black Cats, who normally protect those with Z-plus cover.

The Z-plus cover of CRPF commandos has now been withdrawn completely for former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, who will now be guarded by the Bihar police.

Reacting sharply to his father’s security cover being downgraded, Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Bihar minister, said it was a “conspiracy to play with the life” of his father, and threatened to “skin” Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said: “Our party regularly organises meetings where Laluji participates. The way NSG security has been withdrawn clearly shows a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Laluji... Unko muh tod jawab denge, Narendra Modi ka khaal udhedva lenge.”

The security cover of Union minister of state for coal and mines Haribhai P. Chaudhary has been scaled down from Z to Y+, which means he will have fewer commandos and no pilot vehicle in his convoy.