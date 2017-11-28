The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017

India, All India

PM inaugurates Hyderabad Metro, biggest public-private deal in sector

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 28, 2017, 2:22 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 2:44 pm IST

Commercial operations of project that has overcome many hurdles will begin November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, billed the world’s largest public-private partnership in the sector, costing an estimated Rs 18,000 crore. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, billed the world’s largest public-private partnership in the sector, costing an estimated Rs 18,000 crore.

Due to the tight time schedule, there was no public meeting to mark the inauguration of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The commercial operations of the project that has overcome many hurdles will begin November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Governor ESL Narasimhan took a ride in the newly inaugurated Hyderabad metro.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a ride in Hyderabad metro at its inaugural run on Tuesday.

Here is the timeline of the project:

  • May 2007: Formation of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited
  • September 2008: Concession Agreement signed between Andhra Pradesh Government (undivided) and Maytas Metro Ltd (MML)
  • July 2009: Termination of CA with MML and invoking of Bank Guarantee for Rs 60 crore (plus Rs 11 crore)
  • July 2010: Financial Bids (RFP) opened for the second time
  • September 2010: Concession Agreement signed with LTMRHL (L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited)
  • January 2011: Allotment of 104 acres of land at Uppal
  • March 2011: Financial Closure, submission for Escrow, Substitution Agreement, Common Loan Agreement
  • March 2012: Handing over of Miyapur Depot land (104 acres) to LTMRHL
  • April 2012: Commencement of ground works by the concessionaire
  • May 2012: Appointment of Keolis as O&M contractor by LTMRHL
  • November 2012: Formal inauguration of Metro Rail works by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (undivided)
  • May 2013: Final approval of Viability Gap Funding of Rs 1,458 crore by the Centre
  • September 2014: Notification of the alignment of three corridors of Hyderabad Metro Rail project under Central Metro Acts by the Centre
  • January 2015: Approval of Signalling and Telecom system of HMR project by Railway Board
  • April 2016: Commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) authorisation for opening of 8.05 km long elevated section between Nagole - Mettuguda, Stage-1; Corridor-III of Hyderabad Metro Rail project for public carriage of passengers
  • August 2016: CMRS authorisation for Stage 2 - Miyapur to SR Nagar section, opening for public carriage of passengers
  • July 2017: Revised time lines for COD on or before November 30, 2018
  • November 20, 2017: CMRS authorisation from Mettuguda to Ameerpet stretch for opening for public carriage of passengers
  • November 28, 2017: Metro rail inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tags: hyderabad metro, narendra modi, public private partnership, hyderabad metro rail, modi inaugurates hyderabad metro
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

