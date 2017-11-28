PM inaugurates Hyderabad Metro, biggest public-private deal in sector

Commercial operations of project that has overcome many hurdles will begin November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, billed the world’s largest public-private partnership in the sector, costing an estimated Rs 18,000 crore. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, billed the world’s largest public-private partnership in the sector, costing an estimated Rs 18,000 crore.

Due to the tight time schedule, there was no public meeting to mark the inauguration of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The commercial operations of the project that has overcome many hurdles will begin November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Governor ESL Narasimhan took a ride in the newly inaugurated Hyderabad metro.

Here is the timeline of the project: