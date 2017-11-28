The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 | Last Update : 07:24 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Narayan Rane I would have won had I contested polls, expect BJP to make me minister: Rane
 
India, All India

Jayalalithaa ‘daughter’ claims: Supreme Court junks plea

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 28, 2017, 12:18 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 5:35 am IST

Jaising asked the judges to interact with Amrutha who was present in the court so that they could ascertain the facts from her.

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)
 Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a writ petition from a woman, Amrutha alias Manjula, claiming to be the biological daughter of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, seeking a DNA test to substantiate her claim.

A bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Neveen Gupta while rejecting the petition gave her liberty to approach the Karnataka high court for relief as she is staying in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru-based woman along with two other elder cousins — L.S. Lalitha and Ranjani Ravindranatha — sought the Supreme Court intervention as her efforts to meet Jayalalithaa during her lifetime was in vain as Sasikala family prevented such a meeting. She was also not allowed to attend the burial ceremony.

Senior counsel Indira Jaising and Bina Madh-avan justified the petitioner directly approac-hing the top court as there is surcharged atm-osphere in Tamil Nadu.

It will not be to her wellbeing if Amrutha files a petition in the Madras high court, as she felt threatened in the political atmosphere.

Ms Jaising also said that Jayalalithaa was given a state funeral and cremated without involving her family members. She was buried against the Iyengar Brahminical custom under which the body should be cremated. According to the Hindu custom, once a body is buried, it has to be cremated within one year, which is fast approaching as Jayalalitha died on December 5.

Ms Jaising asked the judges to interact with Amrutha who was present in the court so that they could ascertain the facts from her. Only the DNA test would prove whether the petitioner is the biological daughter of Jayalalithaa or not. Even if the test goes against the petitioner even then she will be entitled to the property, as she was one of the legal heirs as Jayalalithaa’s sister’s daughter. The bench, however, refused to go into the details and asked her to move the Karnataka high court.

Explaining her relationship, Ms. Amrutha in her petition said her adoptive mother Shylaja, sister of Ms. Jayalalithaa died in 2015. Adoptive father Sarathy died on March 20 this year. They adopted her as they did not have a child. Before his death, his father had confessed to her she is the biological daughter of Jayalalithaa and her birth and adoption were kept secret to uphold the family’s dignity. She said she was born in Mylapore on August 14, 1980 where Shylaja was residing.

According to her she grew up as the daughter of Shylaja and it was only after the death of Jayalalithaa that she came to know through her cousins (co-petitioners in the case) and close family members that she is in fact the biological daughter of the late Chief Minister.

She asserted that it was decided by the family members that her birth from unwed mother will be kept as a secret and that they will not disclose the true facts and circumstances. According to Amrutha she had completed her basic school education in Bangalore under the care of Shylaja and Sarathy whom she always assumed as her parents, until Jayalalithaa’s death.

According to Amrutha the late Jayalalithaa had never expressed any desire or wish to be buried after her demise, but was buried under questionable circumstances. Hence, she pleaded that it is necessary to conduct DNA of Jayalalithaa, to determine her claim of being her biological daughter.

Tags: supreme court, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Gionee overhauls lineup with 8 new models, all devices with 18:9 displays

2

Here's how the Clarence House Twitter handle left social media users confused

3

When James Cameron nearly came to blows with Harvey Weinstein at 1998 Oscars

4

'Healthy obese' may be just a myth

5

Egypt jails 14 soon after draft bill criminalizing homosexuality

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham