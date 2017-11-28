GES 2017: Hyderabad decks up for Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump will address the summit on Wednesday on “Be the change — Women Entrepreneurs’ Leadership”.

Hyderabad: A bedecked Hyderabad was abuzz on Monday, the eve of two mega events — the launch of Hyderabad Metro Rail and inauguration of the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit, 2017, featuring Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump.

The city is all set to roll out the red carpet for the twin events to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Many key link roads have been re-carpeted and the city spruced up, including a fresh coat of paint in rainbow colours for some bridges, a touch-up for murals and a drive to curb stray dogs.

The city wears a colourful look to welcome the dignitaries and delegates attending the events as the state government hopes that “Brand Hyderabad” will be enhanced globally and attract international investors to Telangana.

Over 1,500 delegates, including entrepreneurs, investors and CEOs of major knowledge-based companies, are expected to attend the summit. The state government has made unprecedented security arrangements for the smooth conduct of both the events.

The PM will arrive at Begumpet airport at 1.35 pm on Tuesday, while Ms Trump, who is leading the US delegation to the GES, will arrive in the city by 3 pm. Mr Modi will inaugurate a 30-km stretch of Metro Rail, the world’s largest metro rail built on PPP mode, at 2.15 pm and take a 5-km ride on the Metro along with governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the GIS and take part in various. In the evening, he will host a dinner for Ms Trump and other dignitaries.

Ms Trump will address the summit on Wednesday on “Be the change — Women Entrepreneurs’ Leadership”. Global business honchos such as Cisco’s John Chambers, Fairfax’s Prem Watsa and banker Marcus Wallenberg will share their perspective on various topics.

Among the speakers from India are Ritech Agarwal of OYO Rooms, ad maker Piyush Pandey, ace tennis player Sania Mirza, chef Vikas Khanna and Sonam Wangchuk, who was the inspiration for the lead character, Phunsukh Wangdu, in Rajkumar Hirani’s film 3 Idiots.