Cartoonist Bala in trouble again, another FIR to his name

ANI
Published : Nov 28, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 5:52 pm IST

The cartoonist was arrested earlier in November after a defamatory case was registered against him on account of a caricature.

A defamatory case was registered against him on account of a caricature that allegedly depicted the CM in a distasteful manner. (Photo: Facebook)
Chennai: Yet another FIR has been registered against Cartoonist Bala and the journalists protesting against his earlier arrest.

The Tamil Nadu-based cartoonist was arrested in the first week of November after a defamatory case was registered against him on account of a caricature that allegedly depicted state Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy in a distasteful manner.

Bala had allegedly portrayed the Chief Minister, the state's collector and the police commissioner wearing nothing and covering their private parts with money, while a person lay burning in front of them.

The caricature was published following an incident where a couple and their two children self-immolated at the collectorate, alleging police inaction on a usury complaint.

Tags: fir against bala, cartoonist bala, edappadi k palanisamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

