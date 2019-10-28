Monday, Oct 28, 2019 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi speaks to TN CM regarding efforts underway to save Sujith

ANI
Published : Oct 28, 2019, 6:48 pm IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2019, 6:48 pm IST

TN Dy CM today said that the operation to rescue the toddler will reach final stages within 4 to 5 hours.

'My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe,' Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (Photo: FIle)
 'My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe,' Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith, a two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district on October 25.

"My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said that the operation to rescue the toddler will reach final stages within four to five hours.

Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house at 5:30 pm on Friday. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell.

More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue Sujith.

Tags: narendra modi, edappadi k palaniswami, sujith wilson
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

While achieving food sufficiency in production, rural communities face challenges in raising household incomes, improving nutrition and tackling the effects of climate change. (Photo: ANI)

Sitharaman meets IFAD president Houngbo to boost efforts for rural communities

'I have witnessed Madhu (one of the accused) abusing my elder child, we had warned him and told him not to come around the house anymore. The day my elder girl was found dead, her sister said that she had seen two men running out of the house with their faces covered,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala rape,suicide: Mother of victims say police negligence as court acquits accused

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar has directed the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the PIL as a representation and decide the same expeditiously. (Photo: File | PTI)

Delhi HC asks DGCA to consider PIL seeking probe into 'safety features' in airplanes

Of the six, one person is seriously injured and has been referred to a hospital in Srinagar. The others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. (Photo: File | Pixabay)

J&K: Six civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham