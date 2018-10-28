The Asian Age | News



Sri Lanka crisis: 3 injured as minister Ranatunga's guard fires at mob

REUTERS
Published : Oct 28, 2018, 6:33 pm IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2018, 6:33 pm IST

Parliamentarian Arjuna Ranatunga's guard shot and injured three people at the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

Supporters of sacked Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe gather outside his official residence on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 Supporters of sacked Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe gather outside his official residence on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Colombo: Three people were injured in Sri Lanka on Sunday when a security guard of parliamentarian Arjuna Ranatunga, former petroleum minister under ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s sacked cabinet, opened fire, police spokesman said.

President Maithripala Sirisene on Saturday declared that the cabinet had been dissolved with the appointment of new prime minister a day before.

When Arjuna Ranatunga tried to enter his office at the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, his official security guard shot and injured three people, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told Reuters.

Police have arrested guard who opened fire, he said, adding that a probe was under way.

