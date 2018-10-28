The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 28, 2018 | Last Update : 01:45 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath sets target of 350 MPs for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 28, 2018, 12:03 am IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2018, 12:03 am IST

Several Union ministers will address the conclave, and BJP president Amit Shah will speak on the last day.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)

Hyderabad: Setting a target of winning 350 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, Union home minister Rajnath Singh exhorted the youth to be agents of change. He said India had become a “Vishwa Guru” as nations of the world looked to it for vision and growth.

“India now has a decisive government. Naxalism and terrorism in the northeast are on the wane,” Mr Singh said after inaugurating the three-day Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha conclave here. Several Union ministers will address the conclave, and BJP president Amit Shah will speak on the last day.

He said the Congress “noise” over the Rafale fighter jets would end as “Ra-fail”, implying that it would be the cause of the failure of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He said political  parties going with the Congress would have to fight #MeToo later.

The home minister said that the BJP government had negotiated better terms than the UPA government to finalise the purchase of the fighter aircrat. He said the “BJP would never backtrack on issues that were paramount to national security and unity.”

Mr Singh said ‘nation first, party next and self last’ was the motto of the BJP which had now become the world’s largest political party. “With youth comprising the majority of India’s population, no nation in the world can match India’s youth power, he said.

Calling the Congress a spent force, he said the the combined Opposition could not stop either the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said cultural unity alone would keep the nation together, not caste or community.

He asked the youth youth should never aspire for positions in political parties as they always came to deserving candidate. Mr Singh, a former BJYM president, said individuality was not something that a tailor could stitch together, but had to be assiduously cultivated through impeccable character.

BJYM national president Poonam.Mahajan called upon youth to work strongly to keep the BJP in power for at least the next 15 years.

She said Mr Modi has taken the BJP’s philosophy international and taught a lesson to belligerent Pakistan with the strategical surgical strikes. She said within India, the “tukde tukde gang” needed to be hit with political surgical strikes.

She said every polling booth should have one BJP youth. She called upon the youth to work towards making BJYM as the worlds largest youth organization.

Tags: rajnath singh, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

2

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

3

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

4

Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

5

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham