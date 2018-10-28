The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 28, 2018 | Last Update : 06:12 AM IST

India, All India

No processing fee for spiritual channels any more

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Oct 28, 2018, 4:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2018, 4:43 am IST

The processing fee for uplinking and downlinking is Rs 50,000 per day for regional channels and Rs one lakh for national channels.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, which is also the regulator for broadcasting sector in the country.
 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, which is also the regulator for broadcasting sector in the country.

New Delhi: Soon pravachans of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Morari Bapu, Baba Ramdev and other religious leaders can be broadcast live on television channels without any financial hindrance.

Giving into long pending demand by several gurus and religious leaders, Narendra Modi government has removed uplinking and downlinking fee for devotional channels in the country while at the same time a seperate classification and categorisation for these channels has also been sought.  

The Union information and broadcasting  ministry’s exemption from processing fee for these channels came keeping in mind their petition that they be exempted due to their contribution to cultural and social cause of the nation.

However,  a similar demand made by the sports broadcasters has not been approved and they would continue to pay the requisite fee.

Sources stated that the ministry has also sought to classify these channels into a new category.  Currently,  television channels are classified into news and general entertainment channels as well as national and regional ones. “However, the government has now also sought to create a new category under devotional channels,” sources added.

As per the directive these devotional channels would now not need to pay  the processing fee  for any live uplinking and downloading of programmes. The processing fee for uplinking and downlinking is `50,000 per day for regional channels and `one lakh for national channels.

“The contention of spiritual channel broadcasters was they were fulfilling an important social cause by telecasting religious and cultural events,” sources added.  

As there is presently no classification of devotional or spiritual channels the channels monitored by Electronic Media Monitoring center under this category will be given this exemption. It is understood that a separate categorisation may later be sought rom the TRAI.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India,  which is also the regulator for broadcasting sector in the country.

Tags: modi government, spiritual channels
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

2

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

3

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

4

Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

5

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham