The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 28, 2018 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

India, All India

Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passes away at 82

PTI
Published : Oct 28, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2018, 8:34 am IST

BJP veteran Khurana was chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996 and was appointed Rajasthan governor in 2004.

Madan Lal Khurana had suffered a brain haemorrhage about five years ago and was ailing since then. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)
 Madan Lal Khurana had suffered a brain haemorrhage about five years ago and was ailing since then. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness, his family said. Khurana, who was 82, is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. His another son had died last month.

A veteran of the BJP, Khurana was the chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996 and was appointed the governor of Rajasthan in 2004.

"He breathed his last at around 11 pm at his Kirti Nagar residence in the national capital," his son Harish Khurana told news agency PTI. He said Khurana was suffering from a chest infection and fever from last few days and was feeling breathless since Saturday morning.    

Khurana had suffered a brain haemorrhage about five years ago and was ailing since then.

His last rites would be held on today, his family said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over Khurana’s death and said the leader will always be remembered for strengthening the party in Delhi.

 

 

BJP chief Amit Shah also condoled the BJP leader's death. "Learnt of the unfortunate demise of former Delhi chief minister and BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana. He will be remembered as an ideal swayamsewak and a dedicated Vidhyarti Parishad worker and a strong pillar of the Jan Sangh and the BJP," Shah tweeted. He had a key role in strengthening the organisation in Delhi and was popular as the 'lion of Delhi', he said.

"On behalf of crores of BJP workers, I convey my condolences to the family of Khurana ji and pray for peace of the departed soul," Shah said.

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Madan Lal Khurana ji. As an elder he was a guide with an ever supportive outlook and kind words to spare. My condolences to his loved ones."

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed grief over Khurana's death, saying his contribution to the development of Delhi would be remembered.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan also offered his condolences. "My heartfelt condolences to the BJP parivar and the family of our beloved former chief minister of Delhi & veteran BJP leader Shri Madan Lal Khurana ji who passed away today after prolonged illness. My thoughts and prayers are with his near & dear ones. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Tags: madan lal khurana, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

2

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

3

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

4

Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

5

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham