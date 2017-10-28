The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Oct 28, 2017

India, All India

Policeman's photo with AK-47 goes viral days after he doesn't join work

PTI
Published : Oct 28, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2017, 12:23 pm IST

Ishfaq Ahmed who was on leave was supposed to report on October 23 but failed to return.

A purported picture of a Jammu and Kashmir policeman with an AK-47 assault rifle is doing the rounds of social media fuelling rumours that he has joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba as he did not report for duty following a leave. (Screengrab)
 A purported picture of a Jammu and Kashmir policeman with an AK-47 assault rifle is doing the rounds of social media fuelling rumours that he has joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba as he did not report for duty following a leave. (Screengrab)

Jammu: A purported picture of a Jammu and Kashmir policeman with an AK-47 assault rifle is doing the rounds of social media fuelling rumours that he has joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as he did not report for duty following a leave.

The policeman was posted at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Kathua district in the state.

"Ishfaq Ahmed had gone on leave from PTC Kathua. He was supposed to report back on October 23 but failed to return. We will take legal action against him," a senior officer of PTC Kathua said. 

On whether he had joined the LeT in South Kashmir, when he had gone on leave, the officer said details are being verified.

A resident of Heff Shirmal village in southern Shopian, Ahmed joined the police in 2012, the official said.

In recent past, eight police personnel have deserted police ranks and joined the militancy in Kashmir.

