Pak PM accuses India of perpetrating J&K terror

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Oct 28, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2017, 7:03 am IST

In his message on the “Black Day” against Indian rule, the Prime Minister termed Octo-ber 27, 1947, as one of the darkest days of human history.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said that the “worst form of state terrorism” was being perpetrated against the Kashmiris to “silence and crush their legitimate struggle” for freedom.

In his message on the “Black Day” against Indian rule, the Prime Minister termed Octo-ber 27, 1947, as one of the darkest days of human history. “This day marks a grave human tragedy in Kashmir when 69 years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, subjugate, oppress, and terrorize innocent Kashmiris. This pattern of brutalities continues with impunity even today. Despite commitments made by the early Indian leadership and numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has unleashed a reign of terror in Kashmir,” the premier alleged. He claimed there was a need for an independent, transparent and fair investigation into these human rights violations under the United Nations.

“Pakistan has supported the proposal of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for sending a Fact Finding Mission to Jammu and Kashmir,” he added. The PM said,“We reiterate our call and hope that the international community will pay heed to the miseries and sufferings of the Kashmiri people.” Mr Abbasi called upon India to “honour commitments of its founding fathers and ensure implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir for resolution of this long-standing dispute.

Tags: shahid khaqan abbasi, terrorism, black day

