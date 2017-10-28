The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 28, 2017 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

India, All India

Connectivity should be open, equitable: India on Belt and Road project

PTI
Published : Oct 28, 2017, 2:32 pm IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2017, 2:33 pm IST

India skipped the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing in May this year where 29 world leaders participated.

The government on Friday also said it hoped that the direction and the policy set by the Communist Party Congress in China will further promote Sino-India relations and contribute to peace and stability in the region. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The government on Friday also said it hoped that the direction and the policy set by the Communist Party Congress in China will further promote Sino-India relations and contribute to peace and stability in the region. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A day after China said that it welcomes other countries including India to join its 'One Belt One Road' initiative, which includes the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the government on Friday said connectivity has to be open and equitable.

"Though India supports connectivity, it has to be open and equitable," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in New Delhi.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang had on Thursday in Beijing told reporters that, "We welcome other countries including India to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative on the basis of voluntarism."

India skipped the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing in May this year where 29 world leaders participated. India abstained from the 'One Belt, One Road' summit to highlight its concerns over the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Read: India takes tough stand, to skip China’s Belt and Road summit

The government on Friday also said it hoped that the direction and the policy set by the Communist Party Congress in China will further promote Sino-India relations and contribute to peace and stability in the region.

The remarks by Kumar came in response to a query on Chinese President Xi Jinping starting his second five-year term and ordering the country's Army to intensify its combat readiness by focusing on how to win wars during the Congress of the Communist party.

"Our Prime Minister had sent his best wishes to President Xi for the success of the Congress before it met and subsequently congratulated him on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party," he said.

"We hope that the direction and the policy set by the Congress will further promote our bilateral relations and contribute to peace and stability in the region," Kumar said.

Tags: sino-indo ties, one belt one road project, china-pakistan economic corridor, belt and road forum
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

French Open Super Series: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth eye final berth

2

This video of Katrina bonding with a kid at an airport is just too adorable

3

McDonald's sets new welfare standards for chickens

4

Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'

5

Kaleidoscopic murals

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham