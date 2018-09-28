The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 03:01 AM IST

India, All India

Sharad Pawar: People do not doubt Modi’s Rafale intentions

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 1:42 am IST

I thank Sharad Pawar…Dear Rahul Gandhi, you would be wiser by believing your own ally and a leader of Pawar Saheb’s stature.

BJP president Amit Shah
 BJP president Amit Shah

Mumbai: At a time the Opposition led by the Congress is mounting attacks on the NDA government on the Rafale fighter jet issue, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that people “do not have doubts” over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intentions.

In an interview to a Marathi news channel, the former defence minister said that the Opposition’s demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jet “made no sense”.

“I don’t think people have doubts about Mr Modi’s intentions personally,” Mr Pawar told the news channel.He, however, said that there is no harm for the government to disclose the aircraft price.

BJP president Amit Shah was quick to thank Mr Pawar for giving a virtual clean chit to Mr Modi and asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to believe his own ally who has put “national interests above party politics”.

“I thank Sharad Pawar, a former defence minister and veteran MP, for placing national interests above party politics and speaking the truth. Dear Rahul Gandhi, you would be wiser by believing your own ally and a leader of Pawar Saheb’s stature,”

 Mr Shah tweeted.He tagged the Congress president in his tweet which also attached a news story on Mr Pawar’s comments.

Mr Pawar earlier said that the way defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the government’s side over the jet deal led to confusion in the minds of people.

“Now, (Union finance minister Arun) Jaitley can be seen articulating (government’s stand) on the issue (instead of Sitharaman),” he added.

Later, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Mr Pawar has not given any clean chit to Mr Modi on the Rafale issue.

Alleging that media reports over Mr Pawar’s statement are “confusing and misleading”, Mr Malik said, “He (Pawar) has not made any statement defending Mr Modi nor has he given any clean chit (in the Rafale deal matter).”

The Congress has launched an offensive against the BJP government over the Rafale deal, alleging corruption and violation of rules by Mr Modi. It has accused the government of causing loss to the public exchequer and endangering national security by bypassing state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in favour of some businessman “friends” for offset contract.

Tags: sharad pawar, rafale fighter jet, narendra modi, amit shah

MOST POPULAR

1

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

2

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

3

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

4

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

5

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham