

J&K: Normal life disrupted by separatist strike to protest death of civilian

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 12:39 pm IST

Separatists called the strike in Kashmir to protest the killing of a civilian during a cordon and search operation on Thursday.

 Educational institutions, shops and private offices remained closed due to the strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership. Authorities have imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order. (Representational image | AP)

Srinagar: Normal life was affected in Kashmir on Friday due to a strike called by separatists to protest killing of a civilian during a cordon and search operation in the city on Thursday.

Authorities have imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order. 

Educational institutions, shops and private offices remained closed due to the strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership, an amalgam of separatists, to protest against the killing of a 24-year-old youth in Noorbagh area of the city on Thursday during an anti-militancy operation, officials said. 

Public transport remained off the roads in most parts of the valley but some private vehicles could be seen plying the roads in the city and elsewhere, a police official said. He said restrictions have been imposed on movement of people in five police station areas of the old city as a precautionary measure. 

The situation across Kashmir so far is peaceful, he added.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, j&k separatists, strike in j&k

