The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

India, All India

‘Decriminalising adultery to add to pain of women’

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 6:19 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 6:19 am IST

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury agreed with her. “This is like criminalising the triple talaq law.

Renuka Chowdhury
 Renuka Chowdhury

New Delhi: The Supreme Court verdict declaring adultery is not a crime was welcomed by many Thursday but some experts sounded a note of caution, calling it anti-women and warning that it could give a license to people to have “illegitimate” relationships.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra unanimously struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with the offence of adultery, holding it manifestly arbitrary, archaic and violative of the rights to equality and equal opportunity to women.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said decriminalising adultery completely is just going to add to the pain of women in the country.

“Totally disagree with the Supreme Court judgement on adultery. The judgement is anti-women. In a way, you have given a open general license to the people of this country to be in marriages but at the same time have illegitimate relationships,” she said.

“What is the sanctity of marriage?” she asked. Social activist Brinda Adige also sought clarity and asked whether the verdict allows polygamy.

“Because we know that men very often marry two, three times and there is so much of problem when the first, second or third wife are abandoned. If adultery is not a crime, how is this woman even going to file a case against the husband who might desert or abandon her. It’s a concern,” she said.  

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury agreed with her. “This is like criminalising the triple talaq law. Now the men will just abandon us or not give us talaq. They will have polygamy or nikah hallala which creates hell for us as women. I am glad it’s not a crime anymore but I do not see how it helps,” she said.

The court should give us clarity,” she said. The Supreme Court bench also held that adultery would continue to be treated as civil wrong and can be ground for dissolution of marriage.

There can’t be any social licence which destroys a home, the chief justice said.

Section 497 of the 158-year-old IPC says: “Whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery.”

Tags: renuka chowdhury, adultery, sexual intercourse

MOST POPULAR

1

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

2

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

3

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

4

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

5

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham