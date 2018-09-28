The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 12:47 PM IST

India, All India

Allowing women of all ages in Sabrimala ‘disappointing’: Temple head priest

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 12:29 pm IST

Rahul Easwar, President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, said they were going for a review petition.

Supreme Court in its 4:1 verdict, said banning entry of women to Kerala's Sabrimala temple is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women. (Photo: ANI)
 Supreme Court in its 4:1 verdict, said banning entry of women to Kerala's Sabrimala temple is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women. (Photo: ANI)

Kochi: The Supreme Court's verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple, was "disappointing", but the shrine board will accept it, Sabarimala head priest Kandararu Rajeevarau said.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said banning entry of women to Kerala's Sabrimala temple is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

Also Read: Bond with God not biology: Women of all ages can enter Sabarimala, rules SC

Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar told PTI that the Supreme Court's verdict will be studied in detail and further course of action will be decided after that.

Padmakumar said the board had informed the court that they wanted to continue with the existing ritual practices, but now they have no other option but to implement the verdict the board, he said, will take steps to execute the apex court directive.

It will study the judgement seriously, he said.

Rahul Easwar, President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, said they were going for a review petition.

Easwar is the grandson of late Sabarimala priest Kandararu Maheswararu, who died in May this year.

The court pronounced its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women of menstrual age in Kerala's Sabrimala temple and said law and society are tasked with the task to act as levellers.

Tags: supreme court, sabarimala temple, sabarimala verdict
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tanushree reacts to Nana’s reply, Aamir, Big B's 'evasion'; Farhan, others back her

2

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

3

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

4

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

5

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham