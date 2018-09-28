The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

India, All India

100 kids accuse institute of torture

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 4:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 4:52 am IST

10 Odia teachers of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan allege being targeted.

On the other hand, comments from the authorities of the deemed varsity could not be obtained despite repeated attempts.(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 On the other hand, comments from the authorities of the deemed varsity could not be obtained despite repeated attempts.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Bhubaneswar: As many as 100 students and teachers from Odisha on Thursday levelled allegations of physical torture by other some students at Agartala-based Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan. According to sources, around 90 students of the deemed university complained that they were on Wednesday thrashed by their other mates as they did not participate during a recent strike following some dispute during Ganesh Puja celebrations. Not only that, as many as 10 teachers from Odisha also alleged that they were targeted over the matter as well. Though the Vice Chancellor of the institute was informed about the matter on September 20, the authorities are yet to take any action, they alleged.

On the other hand, comments from the authorities of the deemed varsity could not be obtained despite repeated attempts. Meanwhile, citing concerns over the matter, former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda on Thursday sought Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s urgent intervention into the matter.

In a tweet message, Mr Panda shared a video of the students and wrote, “This group of B.Ed students from my state have complained of harassment and physical assault in Tripura, and are pleading to be immediately sent back to Odisha. Please see the video: they look very scared. Please help.

Odisha DGP Dr Rajendra Prasad Sharma also assured help to the Odia students who alleged torture at the institute. In a tweet message, DGP RP Sharma stated that he spoke with DGP Tripura and is closely monitoring the situation. “On the 26th, the moment I got to know about some Odia students at Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan being harassed at Agartala, I spoke with DGP Tripura Subsequently the SP visited and has assured security & help. Closely monitoring the situation & in regular touch with the DGP there,” the DGP tweeted

“On learning that Odia students were facing problems in Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, the DGP spoke to his counterpart in Tripura to ensure security of the students, professor and Vice Chacellor to sort out the matter,” a spokesperson of the higher education department said.

