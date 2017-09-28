The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 28, 2017 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 4th ODI: Pandya, Jadhav take India past 200
 
India, All India

Will resign if asked to stay on leave: BHU VC Girish Chandra Tripathi

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 7:13 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 7:17 pm IST

The Vice Chancellor further said that he has contributed a lot to improve the functioning of the university.

The HRD ministry officials said the process for appointing his successor has been initiated, but maintained that the timing of violence in the BHU campus and steps for appointment of a new VC is completely 'coincidental'. (Photo: File)
 The HRD ministry officials said the process for appointing his successor has been initiated, but maintained that the timing of violence in the BHU campus and steps for appointment of a new VC is completely 'coincidental'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Banaras Hindu University Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi said on Thursday that he will "resign" if he is asked to proceed on leave and maintained that the HRD ministry had not told him to do so.

The ministry has, meanwhile, initiated a routine process to shortlist the successor of Tripathi, who is at the centre of the controversy over handling of the recent violence in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus.

His tenure ends on November 30. "So far, nothing of this sort has been communicated to me. I have been in touch with the HRD Minister (Prakash Javadekar) right from the day of the incident and have briefed him about the situation as well as the measures taken. But if am I asked to go on leave, I will resign," he said.

The Vice Chancellor further said that he has contributed a lot to improve the functioning of the university.

Read: Go on leave, govt tells BHU VC; HRD ministry to form committee for successor

"Having done so much, it will be insulting to go on leave two months before my tenure comes to end. I will prefer quitting," he asserted.

The ministry officials said the process for appointing his successor has been initiated, but maintained that the timing of violence in the BHU campus and steps for appointment of a new VC is completely "coincidental".

Even if the unrest would not have happened, appointment process would have been initiated, a senior HRD official said on the condition of anonymity.

Last week, a number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police after a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent in BHU, one of the 43 central universities in the country.

Tripathi had earlier this week said that the violence was fanned by "rumour mongering" and "outsiders". The varsity's Chief Proctor O N Singh has already resigned, taking "moral responsibility" for the campus violence.  

Tags: banaras hindu university, bhu molestation case, girish chandra tripathi, prakash javadekar, hrd ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

World Tourism Day: Top 5 places to visit near Hyderabad this weekend

2

Natalie Portman enters great, disturbingly unknown territory in 'Annihilation' teaser

3

Scientists detect fourth gravitational wave

4

Assam: 100-ft bamboo Durga idol previously destroyed by storm stakes claim for Guinness entry

5

After RK Studios fire, Kapoors slapped with notice for safety norms violation

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham