Supreme Court sends notice to Centre on guidelines for identifying minorities in states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre's response on a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at the state level as Hindus are in a minority in 10 states.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul issued notice to the Ministries of Home Affairs, Law and Justice, and Minority Affairs.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Vikas Singh said Hindus are in minority in 10 states but have not been declared so.

The PIL, filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, says it has also challenged the validity of Section 2(f) of the National Commission for Minority Education Institution Act 2004, for giving unbridled power to the Centre and being manifestly arbitrary, irrational and offending.