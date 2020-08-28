Friday, Aug 28, 2020 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  India   All India  28 Aug 2020  Centre puts its burden of GST compensation upon states
India, All India

Centre puts its burden of GST compensation upon states

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANGEETHA G
Published : Aug 28, 2020, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2020, 1:48 pm IST

The government has made an estimate of a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore based on the expected cess collection for the remaining months

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a meeting in New Delhi. — PTI photo
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a meeting in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Centre placing the burden of borrowing for GST compensation on the states can hamper the economy of the states. The uncertainty of revenue collection and the possible differential treatment towards states in terms of lending can make things worse.     

“Both options enforce sacrifice from the part of the states. This is not acceptable for us. We will talk to other states before we send our response to the Centre,” said T M Thomas Issac, Finance Minister of Kerala.  

 

According to Sumit Batra, Partner at India Law Alliance, the Central Government in its bid to end the woes of the states caused due to shortfall in GST collections and lockdown, has completely ignored the plight of the states.

“The compensation cess was designed to cover losses that the states may incur due to the implementation of GST. While the states are facing acute shortage of funds to meet their day to day expenses, the way Central Government has asked the states to borrow the shortfall from RBI at the reasonable rate of interest or to chalk out a plan in consultation with RBI will only result in collapse of respective state economy,” he said.

 

The government has made an estimate of a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore based on the expected cess collection for the remaining months and Rs 97,000 crore on the Covid impact. “The actual numbers can go up if the revenue collection remains lower than the estimates in the coming months of the fiscal. In such a case, the burden on the states will further go up,” he said.

The Centre is only talking about the compensation for this year. What if the compensation requirement is higher in the next two years till 2022? he asked.

“The compensation requirement gets compounded at a rate 14 per cent from the base year of 2016-17. So anyway the requirement will be higher in the coming years,” said Abhishek Jain, EY Tax Partner.

 

Further, possibility of a differential treatment by RBI to the states cannot be ruled out. “As the Centre is facilitating the borrowing, the non-BJP ruled states can face issues in raising money. If the RBI is not willing to lend the entire amount estimated by such states, there could be issues,” said Batra.

Further, the Centre has only raised the FRBM limit by 0.5 per cent and states need a higher limit to accommodate compensation borrowing.  “In order to make such a borrowing, Kerala would need the borrowing limit to be raised by 1.5 per cent. The Centre has not said anything on that,” said Issac.

Tags: gst council goods and services tax, reserve bank of india (rbi)
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

Rhea Chakraborty (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI probes Rhea Chakraborty for the first time

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj

Bombay High Court denies bail to activist Sudha Bharadwaj on health grounds

Delhi BJP announces names of presidents for 14 district units. (AFP Photo)

Delhi BJP appoints new presidents for 14 districts

6 ministers of opposition-ruled states move SC seeking review of order on NEET, JEE. (Representative Image)

NEET, JEE 2020: Ministers from 6 states move SC seeking postponement of exams

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham