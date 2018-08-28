The Asian Age | News

Two killed, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The bus was on its way to Rishikesh from Tehri Garhwal's Pavki Devi village when the accident occurred.

Two passengers died on the spot while the injured were rushed to a hospital in Rishikesh where the condition of five was stated to be serious. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
Rishikesh: Two persons were killed and 22 others injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district.  

The bus was on its way to Rishikesh from Tehri Garhwal's Pavki Devi village when the accident occurred, in charge at Muni Ki Reti Police Station Ram Kishore Saklani said.

Two passengers died on the spot while the injured were rushed to a hospital in Rishikesh where the condition of five was stated to be serious, he said.  

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed grief over the deaths and asked officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

