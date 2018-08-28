RSS may invite Rahul Gandhi for Mohan Bhagwat lectures

When asked whether Mr Gandhi will also be invited, Mr Kumar said the list had not been finalised.

New Delhi: The RSS is organising a first of its kind lecture series by its supremo Mohan Bhagwat next month and speculation is rife that an invitation could also be sent to Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had compared the organisation with Islamist radical group, Muslim Brotherhood.

The event titled “Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective,” will see Mr Bhagwat addressing and interacting with a select audience comprising prominent citizens and politicians of various ideologies including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who may also be invited.

Reacting to Mr Gandhi’s recent statements against it, the RSS said someone who does not understand India cannot understand the Sangh, referring to the Congress president’s old statement that he is trying to understand India.

Last week at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, Mr Gandhi had said the RSS’ idea is similar to that of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world and had alleged that the RSS, an ideological mentor of the BJP, was trying to “change” the nature of India and “capture” its institutions.

Responding to the Congress chief’s charges, RSS prachar pramukh (publicity in-charge) Arun Kumar said that Mr Gandhi is unaware of the “concept of Muslim brotherhood”. “The entire world today is facing the threat of Islamic fundamentalism. He is unaware... He does not understand the gravity of the situation that’s why he is making such statements,” said Mr Kumar.

Referring to Mr Gandhi’s old statement that he is trying to understand India, the Sangh leader said, “One who doesn’t understand India cannot understand the Sangh.”

The RSS leader claimed that the Congress president is ignorant about India and its cultural ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which means the world is one family.

Giving details of the September 17-19 event, Mr Kumar said the Sangh was for the first time organising such an event, which will be held at Vigyan Bhavan, as people across the country want to know and associate with the RSS.

“This lecture series has been organised in this context... Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwatji will present the Sangh views on various contemporary issues of national importance,” Mr Kumar said.

When asked whether Mr Gandhi will also be invited, Mr Kumar said the list had not been finalised.

“It is our prerogative to choose who to invite or not. Leave this to us... But people from all walks of life, including from different political outfits, ideologies and religions, will be invited,” he said.

The RSS had invited Congress veteran and former president Pranab Mukherjee to its event in June this year at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

The Congress said it has not received any invite for its president Rahul Gandhi to attend the RSS event and would respond to questions on the matter only after an invitation is received.

“I do not answer hypothetical, speculative questions... This is purely imaginary at the moment,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.