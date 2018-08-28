No casual attire for official events: Tripura govt tells bureaucrats

The memo also pointed out that officials use their mobile phones during meetings, which is a 'mark of disrespect'.

n October 2015, Madhya Pradesh government had issued a similar advisory, asking its officials not to wear jeans and sunglasses during official functions. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Agartala: The bureaucrats in Tripura have been asked to avoid wearing casual attires like jeans and cargo pants while attending official functions and meetings.

A memorandum issued by Principal Secretary for Revenue, Education and Information and Cultural Affairs, Sushil Kumar, on August 20, read, "District Magistrates, ADMs being the district head need to ensure that in/at the state level official meeting which are chaired by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, Chief Secretary etc. or other high-level official meetings due regards needs to be given to the dress code. Certain casual attires like jeans and cargo pants should be avoided."

"I have three decades of experience in the government service and I am yet to see an officer from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or central services come to office wearing casual attires like denims," Kumar said.

The memorandum also pointed out that a few officials read and send messages on their mobile phones during meetings, which is a "mark of disrespect".

In October 2015, Madhya Pradesh government had issued a similar advisory, asking its officials not to wear jeans and sunglasses during official functions.