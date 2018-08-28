The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018

India

Madhya Pradesh: 1 dead, 25 critical after hospital uses single syringe for all

ANI
Published : Aug 28, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2018, 4:51 pm IST

The incident took place because of negligence of nurses as they were using normal water instead of distilled water, the Civil Surgeon said.

Police have launched a probe in the matter. (Photo: ANI)
 Police have launched a probe in the matter. (Photo: ANI)

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A person died while 25 others are in a critical condition after a single syringe was used for all the patients at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district.

Speaking to ANI, Civil Surgeon of the hospital, Dr PK Sharma said that the incident took place due to the negligence of the nurses.

"A single syringe was used for all the patients. The incident took place because of the negligence of the nurses as they were using normal water instead of distilled water," Sharma said.

Police have launched a probe in the matter. 

"We received a complaint that wrong injections were given to patients because of the negligence of nurses. Reports of medical board are awaited and a probe is on in this matter," the police said.

Tags: medical negligence, hospital death, datia
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

