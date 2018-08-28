The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

India, All India

DMK demands Bharat Ratna for Karunanidhi at General Council meet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 28, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

A resolution was moved by DMK lawmaker Trichy Siva and was unanimously adopted at party’s General Council meeting.

M Karunanidhi, 94-year-old Dravidian stalwart, had served as Tamil Nadu chief minister five times. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 M Karunanidhi, 94-year-old Dravidian stalwart, had served as Tamil Nadu chief minister five times. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: The DMK on Tuesday demanded that the country’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ be conferred on former party president and patriarch M Karunanidhi who died on August 7.

Á resolution was moved by DMK lawmaker and propaganda secretary Trichy Siva and was unanimously adopted at the party’s General Council meeting held in Chennai to elect Karunanidhi’s son M K Stalin as DMK chief.

Also Read: Stalin becomes DMK chief amid threats from brother Alagiri

Karunanidhi died on August 7 at a Chennai hospital following a prolonged illness.

The 94-year-old Dravidian stalwart had served as Tamil Nadu chief minister five times. However, he was never a Member of Parliament.

Earlier also, the party had asked the Centre to posthumously confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ upon Karunanidhi in recognition of his outstanding work and several achievements.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, DMK member Tiruchi Siva had said Kalaignar was the tallest leader of the country and had contributed 80 years of his life to public service, fighting for the cause of the downtrodden, backward and the suppressed people.

Tags: m karunanidhi, dmk, bharat ratna
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

2

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

3

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

4

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

5

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham