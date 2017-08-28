Justice Dipak Misra sworn in as CJI after JS Khehar's retirement

According to reports, Justice Misra was nominated in July by CJI Khehar for the top judicial post.

New Delhi: Justice Dipak Misra was sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of India on Monday, after the tenure of Justice JS Khehar came to an end on Sunday.

According to reports, Justice Misra was nominated in July by CJI Khehar for the top judicial post.

64-year-old Justice Misra has practised in Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Revenue, Service and Sales Tax matters in the Orissa High Court and the Service Tribunal.

Justice Misra became the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on May 24, 2010, and got promoted as a Judge in the Supreme Court of India on October 10, 2011.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were present at the oath taking ceremony.