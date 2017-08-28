The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 28, 2017 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

India, All India

Dera chief threatened to use political power against jail officials, claims journo

ANI
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 4:19 pm IST

The journalist informed that Honeypreet accompanied Ram Rahim to Rohtak Jail, but after about two-and-a-half hours, she was taken away.

Speaking on the big convoy that Baba Ram Rahim had brought on the day of hearing, Mahajan told that he had brought 700 to 800 vehicles with himself, which met with seven accidents in different locations along the way. (Photo: ANI)
 Speaking on the big convoy that Baba Ram Rahim had brought on the day of hearing, Mahajan told that he had brought 700 to 800 vehicles with himself, which met with seven accidents in different locations along the way. (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh (Haryana/Punjab): Journalist Sanjiv Mahajan, who revealed that Dera Sach Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan was taken in a chopper with him to Rohtak's Sunaria jail, on Monday said that the self-styled godman had threatened the jail authority of getting them suspended by using his connection with chief ministers and big politicians, when the Director General of jail refused entry to Honeypreet after a couple of hours.

"As soon as Baba was convicted of rape, an application was filed by his lawyers saying that Baba has a back ache and suffers with migraine for which he be given a one-plus-one attendant. The CBI judge did not give any orders, citing it outside his jurisdiction, and that if Honeypreet willingly wants to stay with him, then government or jail authority can give approval " Mahajan said.

Mahajan further informed that Honeypreet accompanied Ram Rahim to the Rohtak Jail, but after about two-and-a-half hours, she was taken away.

"She stayed their for two-and-a-half hours, after which the DG objected and she was taken away," he said.

"Sources say that Baba became furious for not allowing Honeypreet to stay with him, and threatened to make phone calls, but the police refused access to a phone, and then he threatened that he will talk to the chief ministers and other big politicianas and get the jail authorities suspended," he added, informing that the police refused to budge from their stand in spite of the threat.

Speaking on the big convoy that Baba Ram Rahim had brought on the day of hearing, Mahajan told that he had brought 700 to 800 vehicles with himself, which met with seven accidents in different locations along the way.

VIP treatment for Ram Rahim in Rohtak; DGP denies allegations

Meanwhile, about 73 vehicles had entered Panchkula, out of which only three were allowed to enter the court premises.

"Baba got his car inspected, but refused the inspection of his second car. To avoid any ruckus, the police complied, but later it was Baba's second car in which an AK-47, revolvers, and petrol were seized," disclosed Mahajan. 

Tags: journalist sanjiv mahajan, dera sach sauda, gurmeet ram rahim singh, honeypreet insan
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

2

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

3

Kapil does it again, fails to turn up for shoot with Baadshaho team, Ajay and co walk out

4

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

5

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham